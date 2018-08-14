Weber Shandwick's Swedish agency Prime names new CEO and deputy CEO

Prime Weber Shandwick, the agency's Swedish operation, has appointed a new CEO and deputy CEO, as the former chief executive moves to an account-management role following the earnout period after Weber's acquisition.

New chief executive Therese Bohlin (pictured) joined Prime in 2011 from McCann Sweden, where she was head of planning and strategy. She was most recently Prime’s chief operating officer.

Krister Nilsson, formerly group director for Prime’s Sustainability Affairs offering, has been promoted to deputy CEO. He was previously State Secretary of the Swedish Ministry of Environment and is part of the Weber Shandwick International Energy Group.

Prime was acquired by Weber Shandwick in 2014, with Markus Gustafsson remaining as chief executive during the earnout phase.

Late last year, then-Prime deputy CEO and COO Jonas Palmqvist was promoted to EMEA COO amid changes to the top team as Colin Bryne prepared to depart from his role as EMEA chief executive of Weber Shandwick.

Weber Shandwick Prime has achieved recognition for its campaign work, including winning 20 Cannes Lions in its history.

Prime employs about 120 specialists within primarily marketing communications, public affairs, sustainability communications, citizen communications, corporate communications, crisis communication, analysis, strategy, planning, creation and final art.

Bohlin said: "Prime has been one of the most creative communication agencies in the world since 2010 and we are very proud of our unique way of working. I look forward to leading the agency."