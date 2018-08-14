Mercury provides media, lobbying support to Cameroon

WASHINGTON: Cameroon's government has brought on Mercury for media and lobbying support.



Mercury began working with Cameroon on August 1, according to documents filed under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

The contract is for 12 months, with the Omnicom agency earning a fee of $100,000 per month, along with a one-time $5,000 fee for legal and filing costs to provide lobbying and media relations support, according to the filing.

Mercury was hired to represent Cameroon on behalf of TopCom S.A., an organization based in Cameroon’s capital Yaoundé.

Cameroon, along with other African nations, has become increasingly important to the U.S. government as the war on terror has expanded. Last month, Politico highlighted the involvement of U.S. military involvement in Cameroon as well as Kenya, Tunisia, Mali, Mauritania, and Niger.

Mercury did not immediately respond to requests for comment.