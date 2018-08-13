APCO digital guru Marc Johnson takes helm of New York office

NEW YORK: APCO Worldwide has chosen Marc Johnson as MD of its New York City office, effective immediately.

Johnson is reporting to Evan Kraus, president and MD of operations, and is temporarily retaining his role as global co-lead of digital strategy. Dubai-based Imad Lahad is the other co-lead.

The previous head of APCO New York was Nelson Fernandez, who left the agency in March.

"We have some things getting ready to hit prime time with our new approach to corp comms," said Johnson. "It has a lot of digital research and analytics behind it as well as some really good stakeholder management."

He added that he will be working to "maintain the culture at APCO," so to keep young communications professionals comfortable working at the company.

Johnson, one of the 14 members of the agency’s global leadership team, was promoted to global co-lead of digital strategy in 2014. He moved to APCO’s New York office in 2011 to serve as senior director of digital strategy after joining the firm in 2008 as senior associate in Washington, DC, working on public affairs and communications.

Johnson was a member of the 2015 edition of PRWeek’s 40 Under 40 list.

APCO posted revenues of $128.2 million in 2017, up 6% compared with the year prior.