The inside story on your best brand content

Since its launch in late 2012, Coca-Cola Journey has been a content model for all brands to follow. As noted on its website: "We made this big bet in digital content because we believed – and still believe – that authentic stories matter, that exceptional writing and visuals win the day, and that building a global digital newsroom and real-time PR tool could transform how we engage with all readers – fans, employees, stakeholders, critics, and more."

When it debuted, the site’s goal was not just to report company news, but truly inspire, educate, and provoke action. As the site continually evolves to answer all of Coca-Cola’s stakeholders’ needs, certain tenets – tenets upon which all brand content platforms should lean – remain intact. A couple of those are:

•Achieving true authenticity through your content.

"People, especially millennials, want to identify more with a personality than a product," says Jay Moye, editor-in-chief, Coca-Cola Journey. "Human-centric stories that reflect your brand values and voice in a natural, unforced way will resonate with readers."

•Comms and content working together

"Coca-Cola Journey is considered a part of the overall IMC (integrated marketing communications) toolkit – from the initial ideation and planning stages," notes Moye. "We constantly explore, with our brand partners, ways to use Journey editorial to amplify and add value to our brand announcements – from new ads/campaigns to new products."

There are myriad other best brand-content practices that can be learned from Coca-Cola Journey. And you’ll have an exclusive chance to hear about them as Moye is joined by Kent Landers, VP of external comms for Coca-Cola North America, at PRDecoded, PRWeek’s annual conference taking place in Chicago on Thursday, October 18.

Their post-lunch session, entitled "The ‘Journey’ to your best brand content," is but one of a day’s full of sessions that combine to serve as a master class that will ensure all communicators who attend can thrive in an ever-evolving digital world.

Click here for the complete PRDecoded agenda and to register.