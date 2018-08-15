In brief: Agent42 wins Football Manager brief, Elite Homes hires Fabrick, Lender Duologi appoints agency

Agent42 wins Football Manager brief

Marketing and PR agency Agent42 has been hired by games company Sega to promote the new Football Manager release at Gamescom in Cologne, which takes place from 21 to 25 August. The appointment comes after Sports Interactive and Sega Europe agreed a licensing deal with the Bundesliga that means a German language version of the game, which will feature for the first time the official DFL Bundesliga licence, including top league and players in Germany and the German national team.

Elite Homes hires Fabrick

Residential property developer Elite Homes has appointed Fabrick to deliver a PR campaign to raise its profile and promote a new development. Planning permission has been approved, giving the developer the green light to spend £11m turning a former MoD site in Gosport into a residential and tourist location. Fabrick will handle message-creation, trade and consumer PR, creation of social-media content, press site visits, award entries and more.

Lender Duologi hires PR Agency One

Consumer finance lender Duologi has appointed PR Agency One to handle its comms strategy as the business targets rapid expansion. Backed by global investment fund Oaktree Capital, Duologi provides funding for merchants in the retail, healthcare, education and training, and property sectors. The business has already secured £100m in annual commitments, less than one year after launch, and is targeting a seven-figure lending book within five years. PR Agency One’s brief will focus on raising awareness among both businesses and consumers.

‘Self-watering’ planters brand hires agency

Lechuza, a manufacturer of self-watering planters, has appointed Paskett PR to handle consumer and trade PR. The agency is to support Lechuza with all its PR activity, including product launches, campaigns and exhibition activities. Created in Germany by the Brandstätter Group, which also owns Playmobil, Lechuza planters feature a small water reservoir at the bottom, giving plants what is said to be the exact amount of water required for optimum growth. Paskett PR is a specialist gardening and lifestyle comms agency.