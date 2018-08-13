Novartis ups Sreejit Mohan to global head of external communications

Novartis has promoted former global drug-development communications leader Sreejit Mohan to global head of external comms.

Mohan will oversee both traditional and digital external communications, including content, thought leadership, digital tools, and media relations.

He has worked at Novartis for two years as drug-development comms leader. Previously, Mohan worked at Novartis subsidiary Sandoz for six years and spent more than five years at Bayer in public policy and communications. He began his career at agency FleishmanHillard, working on healthcare, biotech, and engineering accounts.

Mohan was not immediately available for additional comment.

Novartis received unwanted media attention this year when its $1.2 million contract with Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, was publicly reported. The company initially denied Cohen worked on its behalf, but a Senate investigation later found emails between Cohen and former Novartis CEO Joseph Jimenez about drug pricing and investment opportunities.

Last month, Novartis joined the ranks of pharma companies freezing drug prices for this year after Trump criticized Pfizer on Twitter.

This article first appeared on mmm-online.com.