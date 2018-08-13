Salesforce hires AT&T's Brad Burns as chief communications officer

Burns was most recently SVP of corporate comms for AT&T Communications.

SAN FRANCISCO: Salesforce has hired Brad Burns as EVP and chief communications officer, effective immediately, replacing Corey duBrowa in the company’s top communications role.

Burns is reporting to Salesforce chairman and co-CEO Marc Benioff, the company said in a statement. Burns is overseeing Salesforce’s communications organization including PR and corporate comms, as well as corporate messaging and content. He will also manage the Salesforce newsroom and blog.

Burns is replacing Corey duBrowa as chief communications officer. After eight months in the role, duBrowa left Salesforce in April to join Google as VP of global comms and public affairs. Gina Sheibley, corporate communications SVP, led comms at Salesforce in the interim.

DuBrowa consolidated Salesforce’s corporate communications responsibilities with Zeno Group in September 2017, cutting ties with Sard Verbinnen & Co. as its financial comms agency. In March 2018, Zeno won the account for Salesforce’s U.S. product and solutions comms from incumbent Nectar Communications, becoming its first PR AOR in the U.S. Salesforce also works with InkHouse on environment and sustainability comms and Joele Frank on strategic counsel.

Burns was most recently SVP of corporate communications for AT&T Communications, a division of AT&T that includes business, mobility and entertainment, and technology and operations. He led global communications, including PR, employee comms, reputation management, social media, and executive communications.

Prior, Burns was SVP of corporate communications at Revolution, the venture firm created by AOL cofounder Steve Case, and led global corporate communications for MCI. He began his career at Ogilvy Public Relations in Washington, D.C.

Simon Redfern, former Starbucks EMEA comms lead, joined Salesforce in March to lead corporate comms in that region.

The cloud computing company reported fiscal Q1 2019 numbers that beat analysts’ expectations, including revenue of $3 billion, up 25% from the year prior.