GE Appliances hires Procter & Gamble's Antonio Boadas as comms head

LOUISVILLE, KY: GE Appliances has named Antonio Boadas as chief communications officer.

Boadas will report to GE Appliances president and CEO Kevin Nolan. He will succeed 16-year company veteran Deborah Wexler, who is set to step down at the end of this month. Boadas will be based in Louisville, Kentucky.

He will be tasked with building and protecting GE Appliances’ reputation and its brands, the company said in a statement.

Most recently, Boadas was director of global communications at Procter & Gamble with responsibility for operations and development of the company’s comms organization.

He worked at Procter & Gamble for 16 years in communications leadership roles, including leading external relations for Latin America and communications for India, the Middle East, and Africa.

A native of Venezuela, Boadas started his career as a newspaper reporter and magazine editor before joining Philip Morris as public affairs manager, according to a statement from GE Appliances.

GE Appliances, a Haier company, includes brands such as Monogram, Café, GE Profile, GE, Haier, and Hotpoint. Its products include refrigerators, freezers, cooking products, dishwashers, washers, dryers, air conditioners, and water filtration systems. Haier acquired GE Appliances for $5.6 billion in June 2016.

Representatives from GE Appliances and P&G could not be immediately reached for additional comment.