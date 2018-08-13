PRWeek Strategic Internal Comms conference expands for 2018 - book your tickets

Strategic Internal Communications - PRWeek's must-attend conference for internal comms professionals - has been expanded to a two-day event in 2018, with tickets now available.

Taking place on 6-7 November at Etc Venues at London’s Victoria, the conference will include discussions on key areas affecting internal comms.

Sessions will include:

Rosa Riera, VP employer branding and social innovation, Siemens, discussing making internal communications a critical business function.

Jo Bleasdale, director of internal communications, BT Consumer, talking about the power of live events.

Amanda Atkinson, senior manager, employee communication and engagement, Salesforce, on developing employee experience to nurture engagement and advocacy.

Jessica Latimer, head of internal communications, Sky, on redesigning your organisational culture.

Katherine Bradshaw, head of communications, Institute of Business Ethics, who will discuss ethics and communicating authentically to avoid crisis.

There will be a panel discussion on whether there is a smarter way to do digital, featuring internal comms chiefs from Rolls-Royce, BUPA, Devon & Cornwall Police and Anchor Trust.

Another panel, on managing a diverse workforce, will hear from senior figures at Heathrow, Mercedes-Benz, Amnesty International and Bournemouth University.

Multiple breakout sessions will look at topics including communicating mergers and acquisitions, employee advocacy, telling stories on a budget, employee mental health, AI, channel strategy, building a team from scratch, and communicating with remote employees.

Event chairs will be Ali Phillips, director of group internal communications at Thomas Cook, and Jennifer Thomas, head of internal communications at Direct Line Group.

Click here for more details and to book tickets for the event.

Useful contacts:

Speaking opportunities

Call George on +44 (0)20 8267 4171 or email george.turner@haymarket.com.

Sponsorship and exhibition opportunities

Call Steve on +44 (0)20 8267 8092 or email steven.forsdick@haymarket.com.

General enquires

Call +44 (0)20 8267 4011 or email conferences@haymarket.com.