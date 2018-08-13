In brief: Promote PR serves up Dunlop, Wood names first comms chief, wins for FTI and AprilSix Proof

Promote PR serves up Dunlop

The owner of Dunlop has appointed Promote PR to support the sporting goods brand’s global relaunch. It follows the acquisition of Dunlop Sports by Sumitomo Rubber Industries (SRI) last year; the previous owner was Sports Direct. The brief is to create PR campaigns and content to be used by markets across the world to promote both new Dunlop products and a series of partnerships. Jamie Douglas, international marketing director at Dunlop Sports, said: "With their expertise and guidance, we are confident that we will communicate a strong brand proposition in the global exposure we secure for our new products and partnerships."

Wood names first marketing and comms chief

Wood, the global engineering and technical services firm to the energy and industrial markets, has appointed its first chief marketing and communications officer. Paula Murphy joins from design consultancy Arcadis, where she was global head of marketing and communications. Robin Watson, chief executive of Wood, said: "As we approach the first anniversary of the formation of Wood, now a leading player in the global energy and industrial markets, we recognised the need for a new role of chief marketing and communications officer. Paula will be responsible for all our marketing and communications activities and will play a key role in building the Wood brand, raising the profile of our capabilities across global energy and industrial markets."

WiredScore taps up FTI

WiredScore, the global real estate advisory firm that gives rating systems for internet connectivity in buildings, has hired FTI Consulting as its retained corporate communications adviser. The agency said it will support WiredScore's "rapid expansion" in the UK and Ireland by raising the company profile, executing a communications strategy, and assisting with WiredScore’s developing proposition.

Raspberry Pi Foundation hires AprilSix Proof

The Raspberry Pi Foundation, the UK charity that makes tiny low-cost, high-performance computers, has hired AprilSix Proof as its first strategic comms agency. AprilSix Proof’s remit will initially focus on expanding the uptake of Raspberry Pi devices in b2b markets. It will also focus on "new consumer routes through integrated campaigns in multiple territories". More than 20 million Raspberry Pi microcomputers have been sold to date.

IPOS founders appoint PR agency for security venture

Robin Knox and Paul Walton, the founders of Intelligent Point of Sale (IPOS), have hired Edinburgh-based PR agency Hot Tin Roof for their new tech start-up – a home security system called Boundary. IPOS was sold to iZettle and then acquired by PayPal for $2.2bn in May 2018.