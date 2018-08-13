Mobile phone chip-maker Qualcomm reviews Turkey PR support

The Nasdaq-listed tech multinational has approached agencies in the country "to be part of a review process for our Turkish PR activities", according to Richard Tinkler, senior director, marketing.

Tinkler, who is the EMEA PR lead at Qualcomm, cited a "change in our internal resourcing for the region" as the reason for the review. The incumbent agency, Marjinal, is part of the process.

Qualcomm uses Hotwire as its European PR agency but is represented by other consultancies in some regions of the continent, including Turkey, where Hotwire does not have a wholly owned office.

Qualcomm, which has its headquarters in San Diego, generated revenue of $22.3bn in 2017 and operating income of $2.6bn. The business has been under the spotlight recently. Last week it reached a settlement in an antitrust case with authorities in Taiwan that related to a $774m fine from 2017 for allegedly abusing its market dominance due to its pricing policy regarding chip designs on which it holds patents.

On appeal, Taiwan's Fair Trade Commission agreed that the fine would be just $93m, an amount initially paid, and in return Qualcomm agreed to expand its investment in the country.

Qualcomm has also been engaged in a multimillion-dollar legal dispute with Apple. The latter accuses the chip supplier of overcharging to license its patents, while Qualcomm argues that the iPhone-maker is stealing by refusing to pay for technology that others pay for.