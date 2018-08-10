Paris-based influencer platform Octoly names SourceCode as AOR

The firm also picked up an AOR account from Connatix.

NEW YORK: Octoly, a Paris-based influencer platform, has named SourceCode Communications as its PR AOR.

Octoly, a product-gifting platform that connects influencers with brands around the world, brought on SourceCode after checking out four other agencies in a pitch process that took four months, said Octoly CEO Thomas Owadenko. SourceCode is Octoly’s first AOR.

"We’ve been quite under the radar in our space and we have unique positioning and have achieved a lot and now need an agency to help us spread out," Owadenko said.

Owadenko said SourceCode was "not at all" hired to help Octoly deal with a data breach it experienced in January after a mistakenly misconfigured cloud-storage account exposed the private data of 12,000 social media influencers.

"This has been totally managed," he said. "[The agency hire is] just about spreading what we are doing."

Connatix, a video syndication and monetization platform for publishers, also named SourceCode as its AOR. The agency said in a statement that it will focus on establishing both companies as thought leaders in their respective industries.

SourceCode was launched last year by former Hotwire PR executives Greg Mondshein and Rebecca Honeyman.