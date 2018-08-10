Cision hires Autodesk executive Gregg Spratto as COO

Spratto is replacing Mike Piispanen in the top operations job at the company.

NEW YORK: Cision has hired Gregg Spratto as its global COO, the marketing services provider said on Friday morning.

Cision CEO Kevin Akeroyd said in a statement that part of Spratto’s focus will be integrating recent acquisitions and newly purchased services into the Cision Communications Cloud platform. Spratto will be based in New York City.

In June, Cision launched a social influencer tool. A month later, it acquired the visual recognition technology of Berlin-based company ShareIQ in its 10th acquisition since it merged with Vocus in 2014.

Spratto is replacing Mike Piispanen, who was hired for the role last April. He left Cision a year later, according to his LinkedIn account.

Spratto was previously VP of operations at Autodesk, where he worked for more than 19 years. Autodesk makes software like AutoCAD, Revit, Maya, 3ds Max, Fusion 360 and SketchBook. Previously, he managed areas including materials management, supply chain, and purchasing at the company.

Cision reportered 2% organic revenue growth in Q1 to $179.3 million. Operating income was up 79.8% in the period to $12.2 million, while its net loss was down 98.2% to $400,000.

Neither Spratto nor a Cision representative could be immediately reached for comment.