Watch: Movember premiers documentary campaign on new IGTV channel

The Movember Foundation has launched a new channel on Instagram's IGTV to premier its 'Quality of Life' video campaign.

The films, also hosted on Movember's own site, share stories of men’s personal, private experiences living with prostate and testicular cancer.

Jon Akerman, Movember Foundation's global digital director, said: "With Instagram’s launch of IGTV to share longer-form content… it is the ideal platform to tell more emotional, engaging stories that can connect with and help others."

Agency Dundas Communications will be supporting the campaign through traditional PR and media interviews with case studies from the series.

Movember has been debuting a new video every five days, since the first launched last Friday (3 August).