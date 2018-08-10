Breakfast Briefing: Ex-employees sue Nike for discrimination

Two former Nike employees say the company discriminated against them in pay and career advancement. Plus: Tesla's board gets the ball rolling on going private.

Two former employees have filed a discrimination lawsuit against Nike. The ex-Nike employees, both women, say the sportswear giant discriminated against them both in terms of pay and career advancement (Wall Street Journal). Nike’s CEO apologized to employees in May for flaws in the company’s workplace culture (CNBC).

A handful of NFL players protested during the national anthem during Thursday night’s slate of preseason week one games (CNN). The league became one of the most divisive brands in the U.S. last season amid player protests and President Donald Trump’s escalation of the issue (New York Times).

NFL players kneel, raise fists or sit out National Anthem as preseason games begin https://t.co/E6hiadJKVZ pic.twitter.com/w7L0G10EF4 — CNN (@CNN) August 10, 2018

Elon Musk’s tweet about taking Tesla private appears less and less to have been trolling of short sellers or a 420 joke. Tesla’s board is planning to meet with financial advisers next week to start the process of taking the company private. It’s also expected to tell Musk to recuse himself from the process (CNBC).

Both Democrats and Republicans are making mid-campaign adjustments to their midterm messaging. Democrats have moved away from talking about impeachment and Russia, while the GOP has abandoned making tax cuts the centerpiece of its campaign message (Axios).

The #BoycottIngraham hashtag is back. Activists are once again calling on advertisers to pull their spots from The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel after host Laura Ingraham’s the "America we know and love doesn’t exist anymore" rant this week. Ingraham faced boycott calls this spring after she made dismissive comments about student gun-control activists (Business Insider).