Australian PR agency Adhesive makes UK debut led by ex-Fever director

Australian consumer PR, social and influencer agency Adhesive has opened a London office, headed by former Fever board director Lucinda Pride.

The UK business has launched with founding client Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, and Adhesive said it is looking to grow a broad client portfolio across consumer lifestyle.

Adhesive was founded in Sydney in 2012 by Briton Mike Maurice, who worked at Cathy Beck Communications, Elizabeth Hindmarsh PR and Resonate before moving to Australia 12 years ago. He was associate director at Frank PR Australia before launching Adhesive

The agency also has an office in New Zealand. Its clients include Sony, TripAdvisor, Dyson, Los Angeles Worldwide Airports, Allianz Worldwide Partners, Huawei and Red Bull.

Pride (pictured), who takes the role of UK MD at Adhesive, said: "The agency’s familiar culture and approach to delivering multi-channel communications is something I feel really passionate about and am really looking forward to demonstrating what we can do with a whole host of UK clients."

Adhesive operates a policy called Jet Set Go that allows staff to work across its different offices.