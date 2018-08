MWWPR's CEO stops by to discuss agency independence, midterm elections, Democratic presidential front- runners, the latest ad by Jack in the Box, and more.

Michael Kempner, MWWPR CEO, joins Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch on this week's episode to discuss the advantages of being an independent agency, the importance of integration, and best practices for social media use by brands and executives.

They also discussed this week's top communications news, which included Elon Musk's Tesla tweets, the cheeky campaign by Jack in the Box and the public's reaction to it, President Donald Trump, and early predictions for the midterm elections.