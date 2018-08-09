In brief: Foy leaves PRCA MENA, Wynne for Redleaf, wins for Jargon, Open Door, Instinct, Peppermint Soda

Foy swaps PRCA for markettiers

PRCA MENA general manager Leanne Foy – who has been at the PRCA's Middle Eastern operation since it launched in March 2016 – is leaving the association this month (August) to join the Dubai office of markettiers. Foy will be replaced as GM by Melissa Cannon MPRCA, who has supported her in her role since May this year. PRCA MENA last month announced a chairman in Egypt, Mohammed El Batta MPRCA, who is MD at Fekra Communications.

In brief: Saracens kicks on with M&C Saatchi S&E, wins for Lewis, Manifest and GEC, hires at Beattie



High-level Wynne for Redleaf

Redleaf Communications has appointed Paul Wynne as partner of their Professional & Financial Services division, primarily tasked with building the agency’s asset management and wealth management client base. Most recently director at Cognito, and before that Peregrine Communications, Wynne has 20 years' experience in the financial services industry and has worked with brands including Aegon, Wells Fargo and Northern Trust Asset Management. Redleaf recently merged with sister agency Newgate and owner Porta Communications announced in May that the agency would operate under the Newgate name.

Alliance hires Open Door for NZ lamb launch

New Zealand farmer cooperative Alliance has appointed food specialist agency Open Door PR to help launch Te Mana lamb (pictured) in the UK with a range of comms activities. The lamb will sell under the group's product brand, Pure South, and Open Door's brief includes a remit to promote Pure South’s new website and a chef tool that easily calculates gross profit. Alliance Group NZ is one of the world’s largest lamb, venison and beef

producers, with a turnover of NZ$1.53bn (£0.8bn).

Modus enlists Jargon to help raise profile

International distributor Modus Brands has appointed boutique, technology specialist agency Jargon PR to help raise its profile. Jargon has been asked to provide a strategic campaign aimed at increasing awareness of Modus across its industry through thought leadership content, news generation and a targeted awards programme. Modus Brands was founded in 2007 and covers European and Asian markets, specialising in reselling of tech products. Jargon was hired by blockchain fintech company Blackmoon in July for a global PR campaign.

Mortgage network takes on Peppermint Soda

PR and creative agency Peppermint Soda has been hired by mortgage franchise network The UK Adviser. The agency said it has developed a multi-channel marketing strategy for the client, incorporating the design and build of a website, social media, PR, advertising, events and the development of collateral. Separately, the Cheshire-headquartered agency has made two appointments: Jade Hayman, ex-PR manager at Optical Express, who joins as account director; and Will Lloyd, who previously headed a digital project management team at Venn Digital, who joins as project director.

Fruity-flavoured water brand hires Instinct

Sparkling Ice, the low calorie, fruit-flavoured sparkling water brand, has taken on consumer PR agency Instinct to launch its new Pink Grapefruit flavour to the UK and Ireland. It follows a competitive four-way pitch. The agency said that after a "prolonged soft launch", the product "will soon be taking over the water dispensers in some of London’s largest media houses in a bold move to raise the brand’s awareness".