Breakfast Briefing: Regulators look into Elon Musk's Tesla tweets

The SEC wants to know if Tesla's CEO was telling the truth, and why Twitter?; Plus: A media mega-merger is off, and a former White House press secretary says Trump's talk is too "loopy" for a Mueller interview.

Federal regulators have questions about Elon Musk’s tweets about Tesla. Investigators from the Securities and Exchange Commission are looking into whether the enigmatic CEO was being truthful when he tweeted that he had secured funding to take the electric-car-maker private, as well as why he chose to make the disclosure on Twitter (Wall Street Journal).

One question answered. Rep. Chris Collins (R-NY) said at a press conference that he’s planning to stay on the ballot this November despite being arrested on Wednesday on insider trading charges. Collins called the charges "meritless" and said he will mount a "vigorous defense" while running for re-election (NBC News).

New this morning: Media mega-merger off. Tribune Media said early Thursday that it is not only withdrawing from its proposed $3.9 billion tie-up with Sinclair Broadcast Group, but also suing the broadcaster for breach of contract over its negotiations with regulators. The Federal Communications Commission’s chairman said last month that he had "serious concerns" about the deal (Washington Post).

‘Loopy’ potential pitfalls for the president. Former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said President Donald Trump should not agree to an interview with Special Counsel Robert Mueller because Trump "talks in such loopy ways, and he’s constantly contradicting himself and saying things" (The Hill). Fleischer’s statement on Fox Business Network comes as it’s looking increasingly likely that Mueller’s investigation will hang over the midterm elections (CNN).

Fans of conspiracy content are finding news ways to get their InfoWars fix. The InfoWars app is in top trending positions in several app marketplaces after bans from digital and social platforms. Apple, which eliminated nearly all of InfoWars’ podcasts from its platform, said, "We continue to monitor apps for violations of our guidelines" (New York Times).