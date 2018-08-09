Allen & Gerritsen hires Jason Lewis as Philadelphia PR team head

PHILADELPHIA: Allen & Gerritsen has named Jason Lewis VP and practice lead of PR for its Philadelphia office.

Lewis, who started at the firm last month, reports directly to Allen & Gerritsen principal Tim Reeves and will have four direct reports, according to a statement. He replaces Kaitlin Bitting, who joined Philadelphia-based Cashman & Associates as VP of PR and corporate comms, according to the firm’s website.

Before joining Allen & Gerritsen, Lewis managed corporate communications and media relations for healthcare company AmeriHealth Caritas. Prior to that, he handled comms for Philadelphia councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown.

Lewis told PRWeek that he enjoys the learning opportunities of agency life, adding that the move was "a cool value ad because I’m working with a team of PR pros and agency pros and so I’m able to bring a new perspective of what’s going through the minds of clients and people on the other side of table."