FleishmanHillard combines Boston office with LPP

Fleishman bought the agency, formerly known as Lois Paul & Partners, in 2000.

BOSTON: FleishmanHillard is merging its Boston office with healthcare and technology specialist firm LPP, which it bought in 2000.

Integration of the two offices, which will operate under the Fleishman banner, will begin immediately, the Omnicom Group agency said on Wednesday. It expects to combine the two operations by Q4.

John Isaf, SVP, senior partner, and GM of FleishmanHillard Boston, will manage the combined office. Melissa Zipin, MD of LPP, will take on the role of SVP and senior partner at Fleishman.

Isaf said that because FleishmanHillard is a part of Omnicom, a publicly traded holding company, he could not disclose revenue numbers for either office or the number of employees affected by the merger.

He said there were no client conflicts created by the combination or any duplication of talent between the two firms.

"They have compatible capabilities, and so there no redundancies," Isaf said. "FH Boston is really strong in B2B, consumer, higher education, and tech, and adding that depth and scale by merging certainly gives us a lot more capabilities in the health and life science spaces."

FleishmanHillard, the fourth-largest agency in the world by revenue, earned an estimated $578 million in global revenue in 2017, down 2% from the prior year. U.S. revenue was also down 2% to an estimated $430 million.

