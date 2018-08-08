In brief: Saracens kicks on with M&C Saatchi S&E, wins for Lewis, Manifest and GEC, hires at Beattie

Saracens kicks on with M&C Saatchi S&E

Rugby side Saracens has appointed M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment ahead of the upcoming season. The agency will help the Premiership champions 'create a new strategic marketing framework for commercial partners, aligning its multiple assets, both on and off the pitch, while creating a compelling articulation of the Saracens brand story'. Steve Martin, global CEO of M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment, said: "Saracens is one of the most respected sporting organisations in this country and we relish the chance to help the club tell the story of this success more effectively, both to commercial partners and prospects."

In brief: FasciaBlaster founder takes on PHA, We Are Social hire, wins for Carver PR and Milk & Honey



Lewis wins AI transcription brief

Global integrated comms agency Lewis has been appointed by TRINT, a pioneer of AI transcription, as the London-based start-up seeks to push its 'speech-to-text' product into new industries beyond media. The software, founded by Emmy-award winning journalist Jeff Kofman, 'automates the process of transcribing audio while making it fast and simple to remove machine-generated errors', and is now focused on expanding into other sectors that rely on transcription, such as legal, financial services, and education, necessitating a move to a larger, integrated agency with worldwide reach. Lewis won the account after a three-way pitch.

Manifest a good option for badi

The Spanish room rental start-up has hired Manifest as its retained brand comms agency to support its UK launch on a brief that includes communications strategy, PR, digital content and event management. Badi was founded in 2015 and aims to help people find flatmates based on their interests, personalities and lifestyle using AI. Manifest New York and Manifest Stockholm will also support the brand in developing its global comms structure.

New hires at Beattie

A raft of new client wins, including One Bus, Real Buzz and Trafalgar, has resulted in integrated comms agency Beattie taking on six new faces across its UK offices. Mireia Marques and Annina Aitken have joined the digital marketing team in Scotland, where Shaun Leinster joins the PR team. The Manchester office has hired Lizzy Bramley and Hannah Turner, and Carina Everest heads to London. The recruitment drive also includes a trio of hires at Beattie Tartan in Canada. The whole company employs 130 staff and has 16 offices.

GEC PR back for more Maldives

Travel and lifestyle specialist GEC PR has been reappointed as the UK representative for Maldives PR and Marketing Corporation, following a competitive pitch process. The agency will continue to handle all PR, marketing and trade activity for the destination (below), including managing all media relations, press trips and events, as well as developing the Maldives product with the travel trade, implementing marketing campaigns and supporting social media activity.