Tinder seeks agency match for UK PR account

The UK account for the dating app has been held by London-based PR agency Rebecca Abigail since 2013. The agency has chosen not to re-pitch.

Rosette Pambakian, head of brand at Tinder, said: "Tinder is currently in the midst of searching for a new PR agency partner in the UK; no agency has been selected as of yet. We have spent five wonderful years working with Rebecca Abigail in the UK and continue to have a positive relationship with a team that has been with us from our very early stages.

"As we enter into a new phase as both a company and a brand, we are excited to explore the myriad of local integrated communications agencies that can support us as we move forward."

Rebecca Ridge, founder of Rebecca Abigail, said: "After five years of working with Tinder, Rebecca Abigail continues to have a positive relationship with the brand. While we chose not to participate in the current RFP process, we wish the brand nothing but success as they navigate through this new stage."

It’s understood the agency selection process is at a fairly advanced stage.

Tinder uses different agencies in different territories. Its AOR in the US is M Booth.

The app, whose parent company Match Group underwent an IPO in 2015, continues to gain subscribers despite competition from newer dating apps such as Bumble. At its quarterly results this week, Match Group revealed that Tinder had 3.8m subscribers in Q2, a rise of 299,000 on the first quarter.