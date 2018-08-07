DraftKings comms head Jason Alderman joins Clover Health to lead comms

JERSEY CITY, NJ: DraftKings and Visa veteran Jason Alderman has joined healthcare technology company Clover Health as its chief communications officer.

Alderman is reporting to Varsha Rao, Clover’s COO. He started at the company on July 9. There are only two staffers on Alderman’s team with "more hires to come," he said.

Alderman said Clover is "entering its next growth phase" and hiring across the company and markets. "Part of that is beefing up our comms team," he added.

Clover Health was without a communications leader for several months, said Alderman. Andrew Still-Baxter, Clover’s senior manager of corporate comms, took over leadership of the group in the interim. Still-Baxter will report to Alderman.

KWT Global, formerly known as Kwittken, has been Clover Health's PR AOR since April.

Clover Health is a healthcare technology company building a platform to collect, structure, and analyze longitudinal health and behavioral data with the goal of improving health outcomes and lowering health-related costs for Medicare beneficiaries.

"The healthier and longer-lived they are, the more successful we are financially," said Alderman. "There aren’t many businesses that have that kind of alignment."

Previously, Alderman was SVP of communications at daily fantasy sports website DraftKings, where he worked for more than two years. Before DraftKings, Alderman was VP of corporate communications at Knowledge Universe. Earlier in his career, he spent nearly a decade at Visa as VP of global corporate communications.

Sabrina Macias is taking over Alderman’s responsibilities with the title of head of communications. She was previously DraftKings’ senior director of global communications, reporting to Alderman. Since her promotion, Macias is reporting to Stanton Dodge, chief legal officer, who oversees the communications department as part of his role, Macias said via email.

Macias’ responsibilities include overseeing corporate, consumer, internal, and global communications, as well as public affairs, which includes CSR and grassroots efforts.

She said the company is still determining who will replace her in her previous role.

DraftKings Sportsbook launched on Monday, offering legal online and mobile sports betting in New Jersey.

DraftKings began working with Taylor as its PR AOR this year. The incumbent on the account was Weber Shandwick, which DraftKings had worked with since July 2016. DraftKings’ public affairs agency is CRC.

Last July, DraftKings and FanDuel, another daily fantasy sports site, called off their merger after the Federal Trade Commission said that it would move to halt the deal. The combined company would have controlled more than 90% of the daily fantasy sports market, according to Reuters. DraftKings, which launched in 2012, has more than 9 million registered customers globally.