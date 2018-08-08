MWWPR ups Blinston-Jones to UK MD as Herridge becomes chairman

MWWPR has promoted Rebecca Blinston-Jones to UK managing director, with former MD Paddy Herridge moved to UK chairman.

Blinston-Jones (pictured) helped launch the US-headquartered, independent agency in London following its 2013 acquisition of Parys Communications, where she previously held senior roles.

MWW credited Blinston-Jones, who has been deputy MD for four years, with playing a leading role in the agency’s development in the UK, helping expand the business and win clients such as Shutterstock, Bauer Media and CenturyLink.

In her role, Blinston-Jones will report to MWW’s US-based founder and CEO Michael Kempner, who said: "Rebecca’s global perspective and passion for integrated work make her the ideal GM for our UK office. She brings a unique mix of talent management and client service to her newly expanded role. I have had the good fortune of working with Rebecca for the past four years and look forward to her leading the next phase of our growth."

Blinston-Jones previously held roles at Text 100 and worked at Mantra PR for nine years until it was sold to Loewy and became Speed Communications. She later headed Speed's business communications team.

In his new position, Herridge will continue with client work and take the added responsibility of developing MWW’s European network, the agency said.

"Paddy is one of the smartest people I have ever met, possesses brilliant wit and a deep understanding of how to build world-class client relationships," said Kempner. "He has been an incredible friend and partner over the past five years as we established MWWPR as a global firm within the UK and I look forward to continuing working with him in his new pan-European capacity."

The news follows the appointment earlier this year of Gareth Davies from WE as UK digital lead.

MWW currently has 20 staff in London out of a total of 200 globally. Major UK clients include News UK and Sky Media.

MWW saw three per cent revenue growth in 2017 to $53.1m, making it the 33rd-largest agency in the world by revenue.

The agency recently launched a sport and entertainment practice in the US.