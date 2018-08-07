In brief: FasciaBlaster founder takes on PHA, We Are Social hire, wins for Carver PR and Milk & Honey

US 'holistic health influencer' and author Ashley Black hires The PHA Group, We Are Social appoints senior creative technologist, nutritional supplement brand adds Milk & Honey, and more from PRWeek UK.

FasciaBlaster founder Ashley Black hires PHA Group

US ‘holistic health influencer’ and author Ashley Black has taken on London-based PR agency The PHA Group on a comms brief. Black is the founder and CEO of massage tool brand FasciaBlaster. The campaign aims to raise awareness of fascia and how it affects the body, and also focus on Black’s entrepreneurial achievements. His company sold more than 700,000 FasciaBlasters within three years.

McFly founding member hires Carver PR

Entertainment-focused Carver PR has added Tom Fletcher, founding member of British pop band McFly, to its client list. The agency will be working across all of Fletcher’s projects; he is also a children’s author. Other recent client wins at Carver PR include Tom Daley, Dame Kelly Holmes, Scarlett Moffatt, TOG Studios and the British Podcast Awards.

Nutritional supplement brand adds Milk & Honey

Nutritional supplement brand Cytoplan Ltd has hired Milk & Honey PR. The brief is to work with Cytoplan and its nutritional therapists to build its profile among consumers and healthcare professionals in the health-and-wellbeing space, including raising awareness of its nutrition and lifestyle coaching programme Brain Health. The company was founded in 1990.

We Are Social hires senior creative technologist

We Are Social has appointed Sam Cox, formerly of Accenture-owned digital and innovation consultancy Fjord, as senior creative technologist. The role will focus on "pushing the boundaries of how social can interact with the physical world through technology to drive human interactions", said We Are Social. He will work closely with the social media-focused agency’s strategy and creative teams in London.