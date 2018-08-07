Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Just added to the PRDecoded lineup: Jacqueline Parkes, CMO for MTV, VH1, and Logo, who will headline the event’s closing session. Other speakers include Grubhub CEO Matt Maloney and Jay Moye, editor-in-chief of Coca-Cola Journey. This year’s edition of the PRWeek Conference is scheduled for October 18 in Chicago.

Major digital and social media websites are cracking down on InfoWars amid a greater debate about what constitutes free speech on social media. Apple, Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, and LinkedIn are among the sites to expunge the conspiracy site’s content (The Verge). Some see the trend as a blow to fake news (Vox), others think Big Tech’s battle against conspiracy theory content won’t be won so easily (Wired).

Political observers are closely watching today’s special House election in eastern Ohio for clues on this November’s midterm elections. Republican Troy Balderson is trying to fend off Democrat Danny O’Connor for a seat held by the GOP for decades in a race that has seen a significant influx of outside money (Politico).

Advisers to Trump: Stop tweeting about the Russia meeting! Of course it remains to be seen if they’ll get through to the president, but top staffers are reportedly urging President Donald Trump to stop giving the topic legs in the media by typing about the 2016 meeting between his son and a Kremlin-connected lawyer (CNN). Other experts contend the tweets are a gift to Special Counsel Robert Mueller (Daily Beast).

The head of diversity and inclusion at Papa John’s said she almost quit over the racist slur founder John Schnatter reportedly used on a conference call in May. Victoria Russell said she was persuaded by colleagues that she could do more to change the pizza chain’s culture from the inside than by resigning (Louisville Courier-Journal).