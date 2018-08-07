Weber Shandwick adds Burson, Ketchum alumni to crisis team

New hires Sarah Tyre and Marc Drechsler are based in New York.

NEW YORK: Weber Shandwick has added Burson-Marsteller vet Sarah Tyre and Ketchum vet Marc Drechsler to its global crisis communications and issues management team.

Both Drechsler and Tyre are based in New York and report to Peter Duda, EVP and co-lead of the practice.

Tyre, formerly MD and New York crisis lead handing cybersecurity at Burson, joined Weber in June as an EVP leading the cyber incident team.

Drechsler, who was Ketchum’s global head of financial comms, joined Weber last month as EVP of financial communications, including global capital markets positioning and special situations.

Tyre and Drechsler's roles are newly created, a Weber representative said.

Duda said the size of the teams reporting to Drechsler and Tyre will vary depending on the client and the projects they are working on. He noted that the firm’s global crisis communications and issues management team is growing.

"We’re growing a team that has experienced very strong growth and continues to see very strong growth this year," he said. "We actually started small some years ago and have been on growth trajectory for quite some time now."

Weber and other PR firms in IPG’s Constituency Management Group saw low-single-digit organic growth on an organic basis in Q2. The year-over-year numbers were in comparison to a slight revenue decrease on both an organic basis in Q2 2017.

Revenue for Weber was $805.5 million in 2017, a 1% decrease compared to $808 million in 2016.