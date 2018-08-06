Tone deaf? Jack in the Box brings sexual innuendo to the workplace in latest ad

Jack in the Box is giving the green light to sexual innuendo in the workplace in a new commercial promoting the chain’s teriyaki bowls.

In the spot, Jack in the Box mascot and fictitious founder Jack, i.e. a guy in a suit with a fake clown-like head, wanders through an office bragging about the chain’s teriyaki bowls.

"While other burger places serve the same old stuff, I’m the only one with the bowls to serve something different," he says, before complimenting male staffers on their "nice bowls."

A female staffer chimes in with, "Everyone's going to want to get their hands on Jack's bowls."

The ad then pauses, with a note that it has been watched by a member of Jack in the Box’s legal team, who explains that the restaurant’s lawyers aren’t comfortable with the marketing campaign. But Jack doesn’t see the problem.

Do you agree with Jack? Or is the ad a relic of the Mad Men era instead of a good fit for the #MeToo era.