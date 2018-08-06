Hispanic Heritage Foundation names Havas Formulatin as AOR

WASHINGTON: The nonprofit Hispanic Heritage Foundation has named Havas Formulatin as its first AOR, the firm said on Monday.

Michael Olguin, president of Havas Formula, said his firm’s Hispanic division won the business two weeks ago. Four staffers are dedicated to the account work.

"This is a really prestigious account, the leading Hispanic organization in the U.S. marketplace," he said. "We’re really fortunate they’ve selected us as a partner."

The Hispanic Heritage Foundation was formed by the White House in 1987 and works to "inspire, prepare, and position Latino leaders in the classroom, community, and workforce to meet America’s priorities," according to the organization’s website.

The foundation had been relying on its own in-house team for communications. However, Antonio Tijerino, president and CEO of the group, said it decided to name the firm as its AOR after working with it on projects.

"We had put together a real smart, young, energetic team working internally but they were all telling me, when Havas was helping us last year with our awards program, ‘Oh my god, we’ve learned so much being alongside Havas in this effort,’" Tijerino said. "Their team served as mentors to our comms staff, and that’s when the point hit home."

Tijerino said there was no pitch process and the account was not put up for bid.

"We really didn’t consider any other agencies at that point," he said. "They were proven for us and it was seamless."

The agency will help the Hispanic Heritage Foundation with initiatives including the next Hispanic Heritage Awards, a separate youth awards program, and Code as a Second Language, a program that introduces Hispanic youth to computer programming.

"What we’re charged with doing is increasing awareness of their significant programs and positioning [the foundation] as the leading organization for the empowerment of Latinos," Olguin said.

He added that the firm’s relationship with the foundation will help it serve and attract other clients.

"There are a lot of big brands that want to have a relationship with Latino consumers, so this is a really exciting opportunity," said Olguin.