Beyoncé is making decisions for 'Vogue.' If she was an editor, how would you pitch her?

Sure, Anna Wintour is irreplaceable. But when it was revealed that the Vogue editor-in-chief gave Beyoncé unprecedented control over the cover of the magazine’s upcoming September issue, along with the photos of her inside the magazine and the captions, it got us thinking...

What if Vogue took it one step further and gave Bey editorial control over the entire magazine?

PRWeek asked fashion PR pros to imagine the scenario and describe how they would pitch the superstar. James LaForce, founder and president of LaForce, was drunk in love with the idea.

LaForce said he would be sure to open any communication with, "Hey, Mrs. Carter." His firm would pitch her exclusively in the form of music videos, using her melodies, but plugging in LaForce clients, he added.

"We’d tighten our relationships with her inner circle –Tina, Solange, Kelly, Ty Ty, Blue Ivy," said LaForce. "Just like any other creative force in the industry, her team is her eyes and ears."

What LaForce would avoid: Getting in a Twitter fight with Kanye, applying to be Blue Ivy’s nanny, paying $20,000 to send a staffer’s child to Blue’s prep school, joining the PTA to get face time with Jay-Z, buying the mansion next to the star’s in New Orleans, and enlisting Solange as a creative director for one of the firm’s clients.

LaForce would also definitely not buy up all the ad pages in the September issue, one for each of its clients, he said.

"Should you want further consulting services, we suggest you retain LaForce’s new division – The Beygency," said LaForce, referencing a Saturday Night Live skit.

Joe Chang, director at Raw Information Group, has worked with Bey’s styling teams for more than a decade. He noted that she is open-minded and creative, takes risks, creates trends, and has both a serious and whimsical attitude towards fashion.

"For pitching Beyoncé for Vogue, I would put forth my most exciting products, no matter how edgy or seemingly off-center," Chang said. "She loves supporting up-and-coming designers, and most importantly, loves to have fun with fashion."

Agencies should just make sure whatever product is pitched to Beyoncé makes a statement, he added.

"A shout or an indoor voice, it doesn’t matter— she knows what’s good when she sees it," Chang said.