Saxum hires Todd Gregory as Houston GM

HOUSTON: Saxum has hired Todd Gregory as VP and GM of its Houston office, the energy-focused firm said this week.

Reporting to chief strategy officer Jeff Risley, Gregory is overseeing business development, ensuring profitability, and working with the energy practice to help clients.

Gregory started in mid-May in the newly created position in the five-person Houston office, to which he is hoping to add two staffers in consulting roles this year, he said.

The Houston office handles accounts including pipeline company TD Williamson, trade group Interstate Natural Gas Association of America, and offshore oil and gas company Apache, according to Gregory.

"The energy business is changing and evolving as we come out of a recession with the price of oil," Gregory said. "As it comes back, it’s coming back in a different way. Energy companies are looking to become more efficient, to make more money for $60 per barrel."

This results in "social permitting work" for Saxum. If a client wants to create a pipeline from West Texas to the Gulf Coast, for example, Saxum would be tasked with organizing meetings and events to engage landowners and groups that oppose the project. Saxum also wants to help clients digitize and create apps, websites, and intranets so departments can share assets and content.

Gregory was most recently GM for Myriad Global Media, where he served as liaison for clients such as ExxonMobil, Amazon, and Shell, the agency said in a statement. Previously, he was senior brand strategist for On Target Marketing and Advertising, strategic marketing manager at Hadfield Communications, and strategic planner at Pixel Creative Group.