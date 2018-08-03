Should there be a statute of limitations on old, offensive tweets?

Should people be judged by something they posted 10 or more years ago?

Emerging trend: old tweets are creeping back to destroy people’s reputations and careers.

The latest high-profile case is Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, who was fired by Disney when his decade-old tweets joking about pedophilia and rape were unearthed. Earlier this year, the Girl With No Job, also known as Claudia Oshry, lost brand deals and her Oath social media show "The Morning Breath," when jokes she made about Muslims on Twitter when she was a teen were discovered. Baseball players are also landing in hot water for tweets they posted when they were teens.

Should people be given a break for stupid things they said when they were young? Take our poll below.