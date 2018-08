Rob Haralson, director of strategic communications and government relations at Anzu Partners, joins Steve Barrett and Frank Washkuch for a chat about tech PR in the Washington, DC, area, and how he works with emerging tech companies that are trying to transition out of stealth mode.

They also discussed this week's top communications news, which included the latest on Papa John's disgraced founder, the comms scandal surrounding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, and PRWeek's 2018 40 Under 40.