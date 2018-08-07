Viacom CMO, digital content head Jacqueline Parkes joins PRDecoded lineup

Lofty rankings on PRWeek's "Top 40 Marketing Innovators to Watch" and Forbes' "Most Influential CMOs on Social Media" lists among numerous accolades

CHICAGO: Jacqueline Parkes, CMO for MTV, VH1, and Logo, will headline the closing session at the 2018 PRWeek Conference, PRDecoded, which will convene in Chicago on Thursday, October 18.

Since Parkes joined the company in 2016, MTV’s prime ratings have risen 25%, social streams have tripled, and overall digital streams have risen to 500 million-plus views per month. In addition, she has pushed the boundaries of platforms on multiple campaigns, including the custom Lens product created for Snapchat and a partnership with Google’s Unskippable Labs on consumer insights.

And with her recent promotion to EVP of digital studios, Parkes’ oversight now also includes all digital content and social media.

Prior to joining the broadcasting, cable, and media giant, Parkes was CMO of Major League Baseball for 21 years. In addition to being a pioneer as the first female chief marketer in professional sports, she helped power a new era of prosperity for the league that saw it more than quadruple revenue.

Parkes joins an impressive lineup of previously confirmed PRDecoded speakers that includes:



-Matt Maloney, CEO, Grubhub

-DeLu Jackson, VP of precision marketing, Conagra

-Jay Moye, editor-in-chief, Coca-Cola Journey

-Jano Cabrera, SVP, U.S. comms, global media and PR, McDonald’s

-Dave Samson, GM, public affairs, Chevron

-Michele Moore, CCO, ACLU

More top-level speakers and sessions are still being added.