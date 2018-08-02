Weber Shandwick part of custom IPG team chosen as Honeywell AOR

The purpose-built team, called C2W, includes Weber, MRM//McCann, Jack Morton, and other firms.

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ: Giant industrial conglomerate Honeywell has selected a purpose-built team of Interpublic Group agencies, including Weber Shandwick, as its global AOR.

The team, called C2W, includes Weber, B2B marketing firm MRM//McCann, experiential agency Jack Morton, and other IPG specialty agencies, according to a statement.

Scott Sayres, communications director for Honeywell Aerospace, said the dedicated group will handle brand, advertising, PR, digital marketing, demand generation, and corporate marketing for all of Honeywell.

"The idea is for C2W to handle everything," Sayres said. "Of course, there will always be exceptions as needed."

Sayres said C2W won the account after a competitive pitch that in the final rounds included three other multiple globally-integrated firms. The process lasted roughly eight months and the contract was signed this week.

Prior to the decision, said Sayres, Honeywell did not have one central AOR.

"It’s complex, primarily because our business units acted as independent businesses so they all had different needs and regions," he said.

IPG chair and CEO Michael Roth said in a statement that the dedicated team is an example of the "open architecture" the holding company has touted for some time.

Weber and other PR firms in IPG’s Constituency Management Group saw low-single-digit organic growth on an organic basis in Q2. The year-over-year numbers were in comparison to a slight revenue decrease on both an organic basis in Q2 2017.

Revenue for Weber was $805.5 million in 2017, a 1% decrease compared to $808 million in 2016.

A Weber representative was not immediately available for comment.

Honeywell is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that provides aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally, according to a statement.