In brief: MSL's Vietnam hires, Curzon hires ex-journalist, wins for Radioactive PR and Brand Love

MSL makes digital hires in Vietnam

MSLGroup has made two key digital appointments in Vietnam, both from digital agency Mirum JWT. Richard Schmitt, formerly director strategy & insights Vietnam/APAC at Mirum JWT, joins as senior director, digital & innovation, where he will spearhead digital influence campaigns that integrate the agency’s social, PR and experiential capabilities. Duy Quach has joined as digital lead, where she will expand MSL’s digital team to accommodate recent business growth, the agency said. Quach was previously lead of analytics & media and senior social media manager at Mirum JWT Vietnam.

Curzon hires journalist and author Nick Cook

Journalist, author and technology consultant Nick Cook has joined Curzon PR in the role of associate director, in-house corporate consultant and storyteller. He will be responsible for crafting strategic narratives for clients, the agency said. Cook was a senior journalist at Jane’s Defence Weekly, has written fiction and non-fiction books including The Hunt For Zero Point, and in 2008 set up Dynamixx, the energy, environment and defence sector consultancy.

Office Outlet takes on Brand Love

National stationery and office supplies retailer Office Outlet has hired Brand Love has been appointed following a three-way pitch. Brand Love, founded by Sally O'Rourke and Catherine Thomas, is described as a "boutique multi-sector, brand strategy & brand investment agency". Sue Cuthbert, Office Outlet business development director, said: "Brand Love presented some big and brave ideas and have an agile and disruptive approach which captured our imagination and reflected our vision for Office Outlet."

Vegan food start-up Pure & Hearty appoints Radioactive PR

Vegan food subscription company Pure & Hearty has hired agency Radioactive PR to initially support its launch and build the brand thereafter. Pure & Hearty comes from Iain Hamilton, who founded The Soulful Food Company, a brand of healthy one-pot ready meals, soups and salad dressings, sold at retailers such as Ocado, ALDI and Whole Foods Market. With every Pure & Hearty meal purchased, a meal is donated to the charity War Child to feed children affected by war.

‘Work space for parents’ hires PR agency

Comms agency Hustle & Fox has won an account to handle the PR for Cuckooz Nest, billed as London’s first hybrid work space for working parents. The venue, based in Farringdon, combines a co-working space with a pay-as-you-go nursery.

The Partners Group wins legal firm account

Yorkshire legal firm Switalskis Solicitors has appointed The Partners Group as the firm prepares for further growth across the region. Switalskis provides personal and business law services from 13 offices across Yorkshire. York-based Partners Group won the account in a competitive pitch and has been tasked with delivering a PR campaign to support Switalskis’ wider marketing strategy.

Daydream Island for White Tiger

London-based White Tiger PR has won a brief to promote luxury Australian destination Daydream Island Resort, which opens on the Great Barrier Reef early next year following a £57m redevelopment, to the UK market. The travel-focussed agency, founded by Cass Helstrip in 2010, has also been appointed as UK PR representative for multimodal transport search engine Rome2rio; and The Ginger Peanut, a new Devon restaurant and bar with accommodation.

PrettyGreen nets football blockchain brief

Mediarex, a Malta-based fintech and sports firm, has appointed sports PR specialist PrettyGreen to support the international launch of its new football fan engagement & fan monetisation Blockchain platform, Socios.com. The new venture aims to use 'the power of Blockchain technology to enhance the quality of fan engagement and supporter experience whilst creating new revenue streams for football clubs'. PrettyGreen founder & CEO Mark Stringer said: "We were inspired by the ambition and technical capabilities of Socios.com to really change the footballing landscape. We’re about to see a seismic shift in sport because of Blockchain technology and it’s exciting to be helping lead that change."