Breakfast Briefing: CEO behavior under the microscope

The media is impressed with Elon Musk this morning and waiting on Les Moonves' performance on CBS' earnings call.

"Elon Musk says sorry, starts acting like a real CEO." That’s how Tesla’s Q2 earnings call is playing in the media this morning (Bloomberg) after Musk apologized to two analysts he blew off on the previous quarter’s call. Shares of the electric car maker were up in after-hours trading on key benchmarks (CNBC).

Elon Musk says sorry and starts acting like a real CEO https://t.co/tgROEhdAZF pic.twitter.com/fuArrD8RJ3 — Bloomberg (@business) August 2, 2018

Meanwhile, CBS employees are said to be on edge with embattled CEO Les Moonves set to take questions on today’s earnings call (Fox Business). However, there’s no sign yet of advertisers boycotting the network (Business Insider), despite six women accusing Moonves of sexual harassment (New Yorker).

This is why the term "hard no" exists. Estranged Papa John’s founder John Schnatter is waiting by the phone with hopes of returning as the company’s public face. Schnatter told the Associated Press that once the public understands the context of his use of a racial slur on a conference call, it’ll welcome him back (ABC News). Meanwhile, the Schnatter-less Papa John’s has hired Endeavor Global Marketing as its creative AOR (Adweek).

Ohio State University has placed head football coach Urban Meyer on paid administrative leave as it investigates claims that he knew about domestic abuse allegations against an assistant coach dating to 2015. Courtney Smith, ex-wife of former assistant coach Zach Smith, has claimed the team’s coaching staff was aware of the allegations against her former husband (ESPN).

You’re probably noticing a theme by this point, so here’s a very timely feature from Bloomberg on "the fallible CEO," or how companies are preparing to deal with the scenario that their biggest liability is sitting in the corner office.