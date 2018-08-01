Teneo Blue Rubicon makes senior hires from Sky News, Labour and Gala Coral

Teneo Blue Rubicon has made three senior appointments: former Gala Coral corporate affairs director Fiona Thorne, former Sky News business editor Rachel Healey-Harris, and ex-Labour Party director of policy Simon Jackson.

Thorne, who was also formerly chief executive of Fishburn Hedges, joins as senior MD. She was part of the senior management team at Gala during its sale and merger with Ladbrokes.

Healey-Harris has been made an associate director at the agency. Her roles at Sky News included overseeing the Ian King Live flagship business programme.

Prior to that, she spent six years at the BBC as an assistant editor and senior producer on the network bulletins. Healey-Harris was also a reporter and presenter for ITV Meridian.

Jackson, another associate director, has been in UK politics for 15 years, working for Labour in government and opposition. He became head of policy development and then director of policy and research, with responsibility for Labour’s policy development programme.

Teneo Blue Rubicon formed in September 2016 with the merger of US-headquartered Teneo’s UK operations, including Blue Rubicon, under one roof.

The agency is fourth in PRWeek’s UK Top 150 Consultancies list, with estimated UK revenue of £44m in 2017 and around 250 employees. Its major clients include Tesco, Facebook, Coca-Cola, and Diageo.

More recent appointments include London North Eastern Railway.

Teneo was founded by former Financial Dynamics US chair and CEO Declan Kelly and Doug Band, the former chief counsel for ex-US President Bill Clinton, as well as Paul Keary, a former senior MD of FTI Consulting.

The firm made three acquisitions in 2017, picking up Asian PR agency Ryan Communication, London and Dubai management consultancy Credo, and Cabinet DN, the Brussels-based public affairs and strategic communications firm.

