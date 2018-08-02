Jacqueline Wilson rejoins RF|Binder as executive MD

Wilson was a founding member of RF|Binder and worked as a senior MD of EMEA in her previous stint at the firm.

NEW YORK: RF|Binder has named Jacqueline Wilson executive MD, a newly created position.

Wilson, who started July 9, reports directly to CEO Amy Binder. Wilson said she will initially lead a team of six people, including Binder’s recently hired daughter Rebecca Binder, who is a senior MD at the firm.

Wilson will lead strategic initiatives for RF|Binder. The move is a return for Wilson who was a founding member of RF|Binder and worked as a senior MD of EMEA for the firm, according to a statement.

Immediately prior to coming back, Wilson worked for consulting company Teneo Holdings as a senior MD and senior adviser. She was a founding member of the company and, among other duties, worked on special projects for Teneo chairman and CEO Declan Kelly.

Wilson also worked for Kelly prior to Teneo, when he was the U.S. State Department’s Economic Envoy to Northern Ireland.

Though her career journey took her from a traditional agency role to government to consulting company and then back to agency life, Wilson said the work is largely the same.

"I don’t see it being such a different experience other than for every client the world has changed," she said. "It’s not a huge change for me and I’m really excited to be able to bring a broader lens [to the work]."

RF|Binder also recently brought on David Schraeder as executive MD of its corporate and financial services practice; and Maggie Boezi and Amy Grosheider as senior MD and MD, respectively, in its food, drinks, and nutrition practice. Additionally, former CNBC field producer Karina Frayter was named MD of RF|Binder’s media team.

RF|Binder reported $12.1 million in revenue last year, a drop of 2% from 2016.