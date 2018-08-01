Kwittken rebrands as KWT Global

"Our agency has never been about one person," said Aaron Kwittken, global chairman and CEO.

NEW YORK: Kwittken has changed its name to KWT Global, the MDC Partners firm said on Wednesday.

KWT Global is headquartered in New York City with offices in London and Toronto. Clients include American Express, Ironman, Deloitte, and Pantone.

The agency has been part of the MDC Partners holding company since 2010.

Aaron Kwittken, the firm’s global chairman and CEO, said in a statement that the agency has "never been about one person" and that while the firm has traditionally been known for PR, that has not been its primary focus for several years. The name change marks a "deliberate shift towards being known as a global brand strategy agency," he said in a statement.

Asked how he came up with the new name, Kwittken told PRWeek, "It was a very organic process in that many clients and staff often refer to us at KWT as shorthand for Kwittken already. It felt like a natural step forward."

