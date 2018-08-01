Haymarket Media brings on Ogilvy CommonHealth med-ed leader

NEW YORK: Ogilvy CommonHealth medical education leader Mary Manna Anderson has joined Haymarket Media as president of Haymarket Medical Education & Medical Affairs.

Anderson will oversee two businesses: Haymarket Medical Education, the continuing medical education (CME) division of the company, and PRI Healthcare Solutions, the custom medical education agency.

Based in the company’s Paramus, New Jersey, office, she will report to Haymarket Media CEO Lee Maniscalco. Matt Holland, GM of Haymarket Medical Education, and Tammy Chernin, GM of PRI Healthcare Solutions, will both report to Anderson.

"Mary brings a diverse set of business and communications and team-building skills that will serve us well as we continue the growth of HME and PRI," said Maniscalco. "Of equal importance is her belief that providing quality educational products and services to healthcare professionals wherever they consume content results in improved patient care and better quality of life—a common philosophy and strong underpinning of the Haymarket organization."

Anderson previously led the med-ed and scientific comms division at Ogilvy CommonHealth Worldwide for more than 13 years. She has also held roles at MPE Communications, a custom healthcare publishing company; Access Medical Group; her own company, The Right Angle; and the Network for Continuing Medical Education.

Ogilvy CommonHealth did not replace her in her role as president, but promoted Jane Richter and Michael Melucci to EVP and client engagement leads for its medical education practice. Richter was previously SVP of account management at Ogilvy CommonHealth and Melucci was SVP and account group supervisor.

Haymarket Media is the parent company of PRWeek and MM&M.