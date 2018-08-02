Crabtree & Evelyn appoints UK consumer PR agency to help target Millennials

Neat PR has been hired by luxury bath and body brand Crabtree & Evelyn to lead its consumer PR in the UK and grow its appeal among 'a wider, younger audience'.

The north London-based retail specialist has primarily been tasked with promoting Crabtree & Evelyn's product range, which includes fragrances, soaps, body lotions, hand creams and home fragrance.

Neat will also focus on the launch of a new limited edition Christmas range, which boasts a 'modern, Instagrammable look' while celebrating the brand's 1970s London heritage.

The agency becomes Crabtree & Evelyn's first dedicated UK PR agency since 2008, when it breifly worked with ZPR.

MD Hilary Frohlich, a former Daily Mail journalist who founded Neat in 2011, said: "We’re delighted to be working with the team at Crabtree & Evelyn. As well as having a strong British heritage, the new look for Christmas 2018 will expand the offering, broadening the brand’s appeal to a Millennial generation. We look forward to being part of this journey."

Crabtree & Evelyn UK's general manager Ros Lawler commented: "Having worked with Neat PR in a previous role I am fully confident they are the right agency to support the brand at this time of exciting change. We are all looking forward to seeing some fantastic results."

Neat PR's roster includes The Tate, National Theatre and London Transport Museum, as well as Danish design store, Flying Tiger and Silver Cross.