Ikea celebrates 75 years with U.S. game experience

Ikea is marking 75 years in the U.S. with a game testing visitors' knowledge on its products.

The Ikea Inspiration Experience in New York and Chicago will take guests into select pages or room settings from its 2019 catalogue.

Visitors will be able to learn about the history of the brand, including details on how it was set up. There are 75 questions to answer in the quiz.

The activation will also be serving meatballs, the dish the brand offers in its retail outlets. The experience runs from today until Sunday.

Earlier this year, the brand celebrated 30 years in the U.K. by taking over a Soho townhouse to host house parties.

This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.