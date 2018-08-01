8020 Communications lands Royal Brunei Airlines UK and Ireland comms account

Royal Brunei Airlines has replaced Good Relations with 8020 Communications on a UK and Ireland brief as the carrier eyes a larger slice of the long-haul market to Asia and Australia.

Following a competitive pitch, aviation, travel and transport PR specialist 8820 has been chosen to build awareness across the UK media of the airline’s award-winning customer service, as well as of Brunei Darussalam and the island of Borneo as a gateway to South East Asia and Australasia.

The launch customer for the the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in South East Asia, Royal Brunei will in October begin daily non-stop services from London Heathrow to Brunei International Airport. The service positions the airline prominently in the long-haul market from London to Asia and Australia, which it hopes to capitalise upon in driving up passenger numbers.

Trudi Beggs, senior account director at 8020 Communications, said: "Royal Brunei Airlines is navigating a new and exciting path this year. We are thrilled to be tasked with creating awareness of the treasures of Brunei and Borneo, as well as of South East Asia and Australasia. We will be working with Royal Brunei to reveal undiscovered destinations and experiences, and position the airline as the first choice for leisure and business travellers to Asia."

Adiel Mambara, country manager for the UK & Ireland at Royal Brunei Airlines, added: "8020 Communications brings passion and creativity alongside deep sector aviation knowledge to our team. This year, there is much work to be done to increase our passenger numbers as well as visitor numbers to Brunei – 8020 will play a significant role in that campaign."