In brief: BCW's Williams on board at PRCA, Goodyear Dunlop comms lead joins Reeves, wins for Triggerfish, Cellet and MRM

BCW's Williams on board at PRCA

Burson Cohn & Wolfe's public affairs and issues management MD Nick Williams (pictured) has been appointed to the PRCA's Board of Management. Williams was promoted to the role of public and corporate MD at Burson-Marsteller earlier this year – prior to its merger with Cohn & Wolfe – having joined the agency as a senior director in 2015 from Fleishman-Hillard, where he was a senior partner for public affairs.

In brief: Manchester next for Ashfield plus wins for Kazoo, LDR Creative and Truth



Infinite Global hires art director

International communications and brand consultancy Infinite Global Consulting has added award-winning art director, Vladimir Molico to its brand & creative team. His experience includes roles with ad agencies Saatchi & Saatchi and McCann Erickson in his native Romania, and work with with brands such as Vodafone, Coca-Cola, Cadbury, P&G. He has won awards including a Bronze Lion at Cannes and an Effie.

Triggerfish wins Saatchi Gallery brief

London-based hospitality specialist Triggerfish Communications has been appointed to oversee PR activity for Sloane Square contemporary arts venue, the Saatchi Gallery. The brief involves raising the profile of the gallery’s flexible spaces across both trade and consumer press, online and social media. Triggerfish has also won a brief to promote a new restaurant and lodges at Feldon Valley in the Cotswolds.

Former Goodyear Dunlop comms lead joins Reeves

Birmingham-based PR, social media and comms agency Reeves has appointed former Goodyear Dunlop EMEA marketing and communications director James Bailey to lead a newly created unit focussing on the automotive, manufacturing and vehicle tech sectors. He has more than 30 years’ experience working on a range of brands and businesses in the automotive, manufacturing, commercial vehicle, motorcycle and motorsport sectors, and starts with the agency today (August 1) as director of special projects.

Cellet wins luxury island contract

Cellet Marketing and PR has been appointed by Amelia Island, located just off the Florida coast, as its representation agency. As the destination focuses on growing its international presence as a luxury option, Cellet has been tasked with increasing awareness of the brand in the UK and Ireland with a comprehensive representation, marketing and PR campaign.

Floreat Group invests in MRM expertise

Financial services specialist agency MRM has been appointed by London-based independent and privately held investment group Floreat, to support its 'ambitious growth plans'. The company provides investment expertise for ultra-high net worth individuals and institutions globally and boasts strong ties to the arts, and a history of involvement in charitable giving. MRM’s remit will cover both traditional and new media channels to support the business in achieving its objectives as it grows.

Authentic PR rolls out new 'Islands' arm

Ibiza-based luxury travel specialist Authentic PR has launched a new international division, Authentic PR Islands. The new entity will work with luxury hotels, travel experiences and destinations across the globe, launching with luxurious Phinisi yacht, Prana by Atzaro, which will be sailing around the Indonesian Islands of Komodo and Raja Ampat from September. Authentic PR was launched as a bespoke Ibiza PR agency in 2017 by publicity experts Claire Norrish and Pandora George. Its clients include Pikes Hotel and The Atzaro Group. Norrish said: "After the success of our first year... the time is right to launch Authentic PR Islands as our new international division."