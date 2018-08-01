Edelman and H+K win places on Shell's creative agency roster

PR agencies Edelman and H+K Strategies are among the eight consultancies that have been appointed to Shell's new creative agency roster.

The list of agencies was announced by Shell Retail and Shell Global Commercial (Lubricants) today and also includes Doremus, Geometry Global, Mirum, VCCP, VCCP Retail, and Wunderman.

In addition, Shell has reappointed WPP’s MediaCom to handle global media planning and buying, after a comprehensive pitch process.

The new roster will start work next month on what Carolyn McKeever, Shell's global head of downstream marketing communications, described as "an ‘Approach of the Future’ for Downstream."

She summed it up as being: "Three key things; sharing our business ambitions, not micro communications objectives, resulted in a step-changed response at RFP, digital is the new normal and finally the review demonstrated that we can no longer spend our way into our customer’s hearts and minds, we must earn our place."

H+K Strategies is one of four WPP companies on the roster. Mark Read, chief operating officer of WPP, said: "We look forward to continuing to work closely with Shell to help them transform their communications platform and achieve their business goals."

The appointment represents an extension of Edelman's work with Shell, which has been a client of the agency since 2006.

Ruth Warder, general manager at Edelman, commented: "We have been proud to support Shell for the past 12 years, and this is a new and exciting opportunity for Edelman to shape brand strategy within the agency mix."



She added: "We are thrilled to be part of the team who will bring about this transformation, becoming a business that earns a place in people’s lives."