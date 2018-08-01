BAFTA appoints Comic Relief marcoms lead as new comms director

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has appointed Ellen Johnson as its director of communications.

Johnson's role will focus on further promoting the arts charity, which celebrates excellence in film, games and television, to a global audience.

More specifically, she will be tasked with developing and driving the charity’s marketing and communications strategies across BAFTA’s awards, learning and new talent initiatives, as well as membership services. Johnson will report directly to the organisation's chief executive, Amanda Berry OBE.

Berry said: "With a hugely successful career in marketing and communications to date and her invaluable experience within the sector, Ellen will be responsible for bringing the BAFTA brand to life and sharing our activity with audiences around the world."

Johnson joins BAFTA from Comic Relief, where she was head of marketing and communications and responsible for the delivery of the Red Nose Day and Sport Relief campaigns. Previous roles cover both agency and client-side, notably Barclaycard, where she worked as head of communication planning.

She commented: "BAFTA is an ambitious and inspiring organisation and does an amazing job of supporting the growth of creative talent in the UK and internationally. I’m excited to be at the forefront of bringing the very best work in film, games and television to public attention and to help shape the future of this iconic brand."