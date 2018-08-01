Ogilvy to handle PR for Cricket World Cup 2019 as campaigning begins

The extensive agency roster for the 2019 Cricket World Cup has been announced, with Ogilvy hired to handle PR, as the pre-tournament campaign begins to coincide with the launch of the public ticket ballot.

The initial campaign for the tournament - taking place in England and Wales from 30 May to 14 July 2019 - features cricket stars, celebrities and influencers under the tagline: "Are you in?"

A teaser video for the campaign’s launch film is set to be released at midday today.

The video itself – to be released on 7 August - stars Freddie Flintoff singing and dancing to Imagine Dragon's ‘On top of the world’, inviting the public to join ‘sports greatest carnival’. It features Radio 1 DJ Greg James; ex-cricketers Charlotte Edwards, Phil Tufnell and Kumar Sangakkara; influencers Josh Pieters, ReevHD and Danielle Haden; and fans from all 10 competing nations’ fan clubs.

A still from the video (above) was distributed at 8am today.

Other agencies appointed for the cross-discipline campaign include Threepipe (media buying), Matta (creative), Ear to the Ground and Red Sky at Night (activation), Goat (influencer marketing), Twelfthman (art-working), and Ticketmaster (ticketing).

They were appointed following "highly competitive pitches", according to the ICC, the tournament organisers. Appointments were made late last year and earlier this year.

Ogilvy said it has been tasked with driving engagement and awareness of the tournament with a new non-cricket audience.

The PR campaign will include a beginner’s guide to the Cricket World Cup – a series of videos on social media created by Ogilvy starring Chabuddy G, the fictional character from comedy show People Just Do Nothing. Ogilvy said it will then activate around key milestones in the lead-up to the competition.

Michael Frohlich, CEO, Ogilvy London, said: "We couldn’t be more delighted to work with the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 team on the flagship event in the international cricket calendar and the most exciting sporting event to hit our shores since London 2012. From the very first meeting we connected about the opportunity to change perceptions of the sport, apply an innovative, creative approach to sports PR, and the chance to take ‘sports greatest carnival’ to a whole new audience."

ICC Cricket World Cup marcomms & ticketing director Adrian Wells said: "The ICC Cricket World Cup delivers a unique carnival atmosphere, with singing, dancing, flags, face paint and parties differentiating it from other cricket matches. The campaign is designed to bring this riot of colour and sound to life, and appeal to new fans looking for an unforgettable day out."

The Public Ballot allows fans to apply for tickets for every match between 1 and 29 August 2018 via www.tickets.cricketworldcup.com.