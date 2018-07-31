Corp comms EVP Oscar Suris exits Wells Fargo

SAN FRANCISCO: Oscar Suris, EVP and head of corporate communications at Wells Fargo, has exited the bank after a stint of nearly nine years.

"My nearly nine-year ride with Wells Fargo has been among the most rewarding of my career," Suris said in an emailed statement. "Even through its toughest times, I took pride in working alongside colleagues, teammates, and leaders whom I had nothing but great respect for. I now look forward to creating the next chapter in my career."



The corporate communications leadership team that reported to Suris will now report to Jim Rowe, head of stakeholder relations at Wells Fargo, a representative told PRWeek.



Suris thanked the company’s corporate communications team in a series of tweets on Tuesday, his last day at the bank, where he oversaw a communications function of 240 staffers.

Some news: Today’s my last day as head of Corp. Communications for @WellsFargo, as the next gen of our Comms leaders begin to drive the direction of our Stakeholder Relations group. — Oscar Suris III (@OscarSurisIII) July 31, 2018

I want to thank the men and women of @WellsFargo’s Corp. Communications team. I’ll never forget their professionalism, trust and friendship. They inspire me today and will continue to do so in the future. — Oscar Suris III (@OscarSurisIII) July 31, 2018

Suris joined Wells Fargo in 2009 to lead its corporate communications function. Previously, he was director of corporate comms at Ford Motor and AutoNation and worked in media at the Miami Herald Publishing Company, The Wall Street Journal, and the Orlando Sentinel.

Suris’ tenure at Wells Fargo included the bank weathering intense scrutiny from regulators and the public after the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined Wells Fargo $185 million for creating at least 2 million accounts without customers’ consent. Wells Fargo said it fired 5,300 low-level employees over a five-year period. CEO John Stumpf stepped down in October 2016, replaced by Tim Sloan.

The scandal continued to hinder Wells Fargo into this year, as government agencies probed other parts of its business. The bank reported revenue ($21.55 billion) and profit ($5.19 billion) in Q2 that missed analysts’ expectations.

Editor's note: This story was updated on July 31 with comment from Suris.